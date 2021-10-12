FairGame Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $2.43 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001643 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005166 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039368 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

