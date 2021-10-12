Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 976,390 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £74.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.49.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

