Fanuc (FANUY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fanuc (OTCMKTS: FANUY):

10/7/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company's technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. "

9/28/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

FANUY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 185,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,663. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Fanuc Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

