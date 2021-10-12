Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FFIE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,969. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

