FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Hits $17.16 on Top Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $17.16 or 0.00030481 BTC on popular exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00214668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00094119 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,992 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

