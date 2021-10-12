Fear NFTs Trading Down 5.6% This Week (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00120663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00074527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.81 or 1.00015851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.20 or 0.06130637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

