Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 5208645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.71%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

