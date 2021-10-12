Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 220.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.