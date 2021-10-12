Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:FACA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.