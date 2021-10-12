Financial Analysis: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 6.82 $64.02 million $2.26 45.94 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triumph Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $92.81, suggesting a potential downside of 10.60%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

