Financial Analysis: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) vs. CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reliant Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Reliant Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 3.54 $31.41 million $2.35 13.85 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.17 $12.60 million $0.38 35.24

Reliant Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrossFirst Bankshares. Reliant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 28.79% 15.01% 1.60% CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78%

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

