Financial Comparison: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -41.49% -4.64% -4.46% Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.74 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.74 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.29

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everspin Technologies.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Everspin Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.