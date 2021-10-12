Financial Contrast: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.46 $8.96 million N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 2.12 $9.01 million $1.20 15.42

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.50% 7.05% 0.72% Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

