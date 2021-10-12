Financial Review: First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.12 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.49

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

First Colombia Gold has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Colombia Gold and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 153.08%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

