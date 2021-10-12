Financial Survey: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Paltalk and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 1 4 0 2.80

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.11%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10% MultiPlan N/A -7.23% -2.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 5.25 $1.37 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $937.76 million 3.43 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -4.29

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Summary

Paltalk beats MultiPlan on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

