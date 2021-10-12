Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) versus PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Financial Contrast

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% PDL Community Bancorp 16.85% 8.61% 1.00%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.11 $16.60 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.77 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

