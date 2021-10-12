Firo Price Tops $7.30 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00012980 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $90.57 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015988 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,403,767 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.