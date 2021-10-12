First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.42% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

