First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,586 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,703,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

