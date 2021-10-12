First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNRN remained flat at $$10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Northern Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

