First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CLSA upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.94.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.96. 1,276,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

