First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Cut by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,387 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 4.6% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirova owned about 0.40% of First Solar worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

FSLR traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.26. 121,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $1,405,021 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

