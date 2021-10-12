First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FDEU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

