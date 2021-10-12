First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

