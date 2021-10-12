First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 1,535.8% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

