First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 290,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 309,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,682 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,053. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.