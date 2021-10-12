First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.92

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $18.89. First United shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 18,317 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First United’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,811 shares of company stock worth $86,225 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First United by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First United by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First United by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

