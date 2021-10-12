FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89.

