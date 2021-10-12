Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.76. Five Point shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.37.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
