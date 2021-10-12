Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.76. Five Point shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Point during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Point by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

