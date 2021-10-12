Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.