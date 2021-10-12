Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,858. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

