Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 5,126,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,693. The stock has a market cap of $467.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

