Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

FLXN stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

