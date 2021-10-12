Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.50

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 39916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

