Fluity (FLTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,477.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Fluity has a total market cap of $729,589.24 and approximately $4,477.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00124578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00076901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.10 or 1.00132694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.28 or 0.06242122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,589,429 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.