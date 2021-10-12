Flux (FLUX) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $76.65 million and approximately $664,467.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00208818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00129284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001760 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,721,840 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

