FMC Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

