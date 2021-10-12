Fmr LLC Has $346.41 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.54% of CGI worth $346,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

