Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 950.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151,150 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.96% of The Trade Desk worth $354,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

