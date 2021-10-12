Fmr LLC Raises Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.06% of O-I Glass worth $386,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

