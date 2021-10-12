Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.68% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $386,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.82 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

