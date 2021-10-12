Fmr LLC Sells 23,485 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.26% of Blueprint Medicines worth $373,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,180,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

