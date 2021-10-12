Fmr LLC Sells 32,258 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.18% of First American Financial worth $355,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.93.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

