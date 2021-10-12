Fmr LLC Sells 8,094,199 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,046,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,094,199 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.45% of B2Gold worth $373,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

