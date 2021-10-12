Folgory Coin (FLG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $48,149.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00209786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00091528 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

