Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.67

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 575546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.00 million and a P/E ratio of -90.38.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

