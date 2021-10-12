Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,293. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

