Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 21,897 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Xcel Energy worth $344,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after acquiring an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

