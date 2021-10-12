Franklin Resources Inc. Has $384.58 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $384,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $475.81 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.30 and its 200-day moving average is $451.17.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

