Franklin Resources Inc. Has $415.13 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $415,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,875 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

